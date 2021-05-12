Volvo Cars looking to list on Nasdaq Stockholm this year

STOCKHOLM, May 12 (Reuters) - Swedish automaker Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it is considering listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange this year.

The company, which is owned by China's Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL, also said it extended Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson's contract to the end of 2022.

Geely's Hong Kong-listed unit Geely Automobile 0175.HK and Volvo Cars scrapped a merger plan in February.

