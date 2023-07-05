News & Insights

Volvo Cars June sales up 33% as fully electric car sales quadruple

Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

July 05, 2023 — 03:14 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST on Wednesday reported a 33% rise in car sales in June from a year earlier, to 66,379 cars.

"The overall sales increase was driven by the company's fully electric cars which quadrupled compared to the same period last year," it said in a statement.

"Furthermore, figures from June 2022 were negatively affected by lower production due to last year's supply chain constraints."

