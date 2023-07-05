Volvo Cars June sales up 33% as fully electric car sales quadruple

Adds company comment from paragraph 2

COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) - Sweden-based Volvo Cars VOLCARb.ST on Wednesday reported a 33% rise in car sales in June from a year earlier, to 66,379 cars.

"The overall sales increase was driven by the company's fully electric cars which quadrupled compared to the same period last year," it said in a statement.

"Furthermore, figures from June 2022 were negatively affected by lower production due to last year's supply chain constraints."

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.