Volvo Cars' June sales fall 27% yr/yr as component shortage weighs

STOCKHOLM, July 4 (Reuters) - Volvo Car AB's VOLCARb.ST sales fell 27% in June from a year earlier due to component shortagesfor electric vehicles, the Sweden-based automaker said on Monday.

Volvo Cars said in a statement that pandemic-related lockdowns in China caused a shortage of certain components, hitting production of primarily fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

"Overall, Volvo Cars starts to see a marked improvement in its manufacturing situation, with the number of cars produced in June being the highest in the year," it said.

"Volvo Cars anticipates, however, that the share of deliveries of fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars will continue to be impacted into the third quarter."

