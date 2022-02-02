Volvo Cars January Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - Chinese automotive firm Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd (GELYF.PK) or Geely, parent of Volvo Cars reported a decline in car sales for January. The company said retail deliveries were impacted by increase of cars in transit. It also cited component shortages.

However, the sales of recharge and electric models moved up for the four-week period.

The Swedish carmaker sold 47, 561 cars for January, a decline by 20.2 percent, compared with the same month last year. For January 2022, the sales of Volvo Cars' recharge models increased by 11.5 percent, year-on-year basis, accounting for 31.7 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during the period.

Also, the sales of fully electric cars during the month more than doubled compared with the same month of 2020 and made up 6.6 per cent of total sales.

"While production has continued to gradually improve, retail deliveries were held back due to an increase of cars in transit. The supply situation continues to ease, but component shortages will remain a constraining factor for Volvo Cars and the auto industry," the company said in a statement.

