US Markets

Volvo Cars in talks to reach emissions deal with California

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Swedish automaker Volvo Cars confirmed Tuesday it is in talks with California to reach a voluntary emissions agreement.

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Swedish automaker Volvo Cars confirmed Tuesday it is in talks with California to reach a voluntary emissions agreement.

Mary Nichols, who heads the California Air Resources Board, disclosed earlier Volvo planned to join Ford Motor Co F.N, Honda Motor Co 7267.T, BMW AG BMWG.DE and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE. In July, the four struck an agreement with California to adopt emissions requirements that were more stringent than the Trump administration rewrite but looser than the Obama-era rules.

Volvo, whose parent is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL, said a deal with California "will serve as a national path forward."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular