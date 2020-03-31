Volvo Cars in talks to reach emissions deal with California

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Swedish automaker Volvo Cars confirmed Tuesday it is in talks with California to reach a voluntary emissions agreement.

Mary Nichols, who heads the California Air Resources Board, disclosed earlier Volvo planned to join Ford Motor Co F.N, Honda Motor Co 7267.T, BMW AG BMWG.DE and Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE. In July, the four struck an agreement with California to adopt emissions requirements that were more stringent than the Trump administration rewrite but looser than the Obama-era rules.

Volvo, whose parent is Zhejiang Geely Holding Group GEELY.UL, said a deal with California "will serve as a national path forward."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

