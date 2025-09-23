Markets
Volvo Cars To Further Invest In Ridgeville Plant

September 23, 2025 — 08:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Volvo Car Group said it will continue to invest in its US car plant in Ridgeville outside Charleston, South Carolina. Before 2030, Volvo Cars plans to add a new hybrid model to the production line of the Ridgeville plant. This new model is designed to meet the specific demands of the US market.

Volvo Cars has already invested $1.3 billion in the plant in the last decade. The Ridgeville plant currently has an installed production capacity of 150,000 cars per year.

