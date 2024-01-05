Volvo Cars' December sales rise 4.6% y/y

Adds detail, context in paragraphs 2-4

HELSINKI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Volvo Cars' VOLCARb.ST sales grew 4.6% to 76,015 cars in December from a year earlier, the Sweden-based group said on Friday.

Fully electric and hybrid cars in December made up 55% of all cars sold in Europe, the company's biggest market, the automaker said in a statement.

December sales rose by 4% in Europe, fell by 6% in China and rose by 23% in the United States, it added.

Volvo Cars is majority-owned by China's Geely 0175.HK.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

