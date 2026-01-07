Markets
VLVOF

Volvo Cars Dec. Global Sales Up 2%; Names Thomas Ingenlath Chief Design Officer

January 07, 2026 — 07:12 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Volvo Cars (VLVOF, VOLCAR.ST) reported global sales of 75,049 cars in December, up 2 percent from last year. In Europe, sales reached 33,406 cars in December, marginally declined from last year. The electrified models accounted for 65 percent of all cars sold in Europe during the month.

For the full year 2025, Volvo Cars' global sales stood at 710,042 cars, down by 7 percent. In 2025, the XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 230,655 cars, followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 166,920 cars and the XC90?at 103,217 cars. The company noted that China, followed by the US, UK, Germany and Sweden were the five largest markets in 2025.

Separately, Volvo Cars announced the appointment of Thomas Ingenlath as Chief Design Officer, effective 1 February 2026. Thomas Ingenlath will join the Executive Management Team and lead Volvo Cars' global design organisation across the product portfolio. Thomas Ingenlath previously served as Senior Vice President Design at Volvo Cars. Nicholas Gronenthal, who has served as Interim Head of Global Design, will be appointed as Head of Design Americas.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VLVOF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.