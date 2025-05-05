Volvo Cars April Global Sales Down 11% YoY

(RTTNews) - Volvo Cars reported global sales of 58,881 cars in April, down 11% from a year ago. The sales of electrified models - fully electric and plug-in hybrid models - were down 16% from last year and accounted for 45 percent of all cars sold during April. The share of fully electric cars constituted 20 percent of all cars sold for the month.

The company noted that, in April, the XC60 was the top-selling model with sales of 19,887 cars, followed by the XC40/EX40, with total sales of 13,783 cars, and the XC90 at 9,746 cars.

