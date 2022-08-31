Volvo Cars Appoints Johan Ekdahl As CFO, Effective Sept. 1

(RTTNews) - Swedish luxury car maker Volvo Cars (VOLCAR B), partly owned by Chinese automaker Geely Automobile Holdings (GELYF.PK), announced Wednesday that it has appointed Johan Ekdahl as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 1.

He has been Volvo Cars' acting CFO since June this year when he succeeded Björn Annwall who took up a new position as Chief Commercial Officer & Deputy CEO.

Ekdahl joined Volvo Cars in 2015 and has led global accounting and group reporting in the company since 2017.

Jim Rowan, President and Chief Executive of Volvo Cars, said, "His background and experience will be crucial in his role as CFO to help us accelerate towards our strategic ambitions and become a fully electric carmaker by 2030."

