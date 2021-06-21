US Markets

Volvo Car partners with Northvolt to make batteries, start gigafactory

Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Volvo Car Group, owned by China's Geely Holding, on Monday announced plans for a joint venture with Swedish battery maker Northvolt to develop sustainable batteries for its electric cars and set up a gigafactory.

The companies aim to set up a research and development centre in Sweden that will begin operations in 2022, and start a gigafactory in Europe with a potential capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year in 2026.

