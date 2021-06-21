Volvo Car partners with Northvolt to make batteries, start gigafactory

STOCKHOLM, June 21 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group, owned by China's Geely Holding GEELY.UL, on Monday announced plans for a joint venture with Swedish battery maker Northvolt to develop sustainable batteries for its electric cars and set up a gigafactory.

The companies aim to set up a research and development centre in Sweden that will begin operations in 2022, and start a gigafactory in Europe with a potential capacity of up to 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year in 2026.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.