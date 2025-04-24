Volvo Car CFO Johan Ekdahl Steps Down, Deputy CFO Fredrik Hansson To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Volvo Car AB (VLVOF, VOLCAR-B.ST), a Swedish manufacturer of luxury vehicles, Thursday announced that Chief Financial Officer Johan Ekdahl will be stepping down. The company has appointed Fredrik Hansson as CFO, effective immediately.

Johan Ekdahl will be leaving to take over other opportunities.

Hansson has been with the Group since 2021. Previously, Hansson was a partner at McKinsey & Co.

Volvo is currently trading 2.66% lesser at SEK 17.97 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

