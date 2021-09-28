Volvo, Aurora Reveal Prototype Long-haul Autonomous Truck For North America Application

(RTTNews) - Volvo Autonomous Solutions, a subsidiary of The Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK), and Aurora Innovation, Inc. or Aurora, a self-driving vehicle technology company, on Tuesday jointly reveled on-highway autonomous trucks for North America.

A prototype of Volvo Trucks' flagship, long-haul VNL model, integrated with the Aurora Driver technology, was revealed, representing a major step towards launching fully autonomous Class 8 trucks commercially in North America.

"While research and development are supported by global team efforts, on-highway autonomous truck applications are also being designed and engineered in the U.S., in preparation for future production at Volvo Trucks' New River Valley Assembly Operations in Dublin, Virginia," the Swedish multinational company said in a statement.

"As Volvo Autonomous Solutions and Aurora continue to make progress with the Volvo VNL prototype digitally revealed today, the partners are working toward the next step in implementing their hub-to-hub transport vision in North America. This includes identifying specific regions and routes to serve as the initial hubs for on-road highway testing," it added.

In addition, Volvo Autonomous Solutions said it is working closely with customers to understand their current and future needs, priorities, and demands, in preparation for piloting the autonomous Volvo VNL in on-road, hub-to-hub transport scenarios, as well as the eventual adoption of autonomous technology commercially.

