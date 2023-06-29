Volvo appoints new CFO, effective as of H2

COPENHAGEN, June 29 (Reuters) - Volvo Group VOLVb.ST has appointed Mats Backman as chief financial officer, the Swedish truck maker said in a statement on Thursday.

Backman, who has previously worked as CFO for Sandvik, Autoliv and Veoneer, will take over from Jan Ytterberg, Volvo said.

The change will take effect in the second half of this year but the exact start date is yet to be decided, the group added.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, editing by Jason Neely)

((Louisebreusch.rasmussen@tr.com; +45 21 27 97 79;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.