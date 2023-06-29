News & Insights

Volvo appoints new CFO, effective as of H2

June 29, 2023 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by Louise Breusch Rasmussen for Reuters ->

COPENHAGEN, June 29 (Reuters) - Volvo Group VOLVb.ST has appointed Mats Backman as chief financial officer, the Swedish truck maker said in a statement on Thursday.

Backman, who has previously worked as CFO for Sandvik, Autoliv and Veoneer, will take over from Jan Ytterberg, Volvo said.

The change will take effect in the second half of this year but the exact start date is yet to be decided, the group added.

