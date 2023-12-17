Volvo AB - Class B (VOLVF) Price Target Increased by 11.90% to 26.04

The average one-year price target for Volvo AB - Class B (OTC:VOLVF) has been revised to 26.04 / share. This is an increase of 11.90% from the prior estimate of 23.27 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.82 to a high of 33.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.86% from the latest reported closing price of 24.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 367 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volvo AB - Class B. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOLVF is 0.26%, an increase of 10.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.69% to 95,676K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 14,349K shares. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 7,198K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,636K shares, representing an increase of 21.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOLVF by 35.52% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,439K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,420K shares, representing an increase of 18.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOLVF by 33.86% over the last quarter.

GOIGX - John Hancock International Growth Fund holds 4,179K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,482K shares, representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOLVF by 6.57% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 4,013K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,955K shares, representing an increase of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOLVF by 6.82% over the last quarter.

