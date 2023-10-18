News & Insights

Volvo AB CL Q3 Profit Climbs

October 18, 2023

(RTTNews) - Volvo AB CL (VOLVY.PK) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at SEK14.093 billion, or SEK6.93 per share. This compares with SEK8.687 billion, or SEK4.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to SEK132.405 billion from SEK114.917 billion last year.

Volvo AB CL earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): SEK14.093 Bln. vs. SEK8.687 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): SEK6.93 vs. SEK4.24 last year. -Revenue (Q3): SEK132.405 Bln vs. SEK114.917 Bln last year.

