Volvo AB - ADR - Unsponsored (VLVLY) Price Target Increased by 7.29% to 25.19

The average one-year price target for Volvo AB - ADR - Unsponsored (OTC:VLVLY) has been revised to 25.19 / share. This is an increase of 7.29% from the prior estimate of 23.48 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.40 to a high of 33.12 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.45% from the latest reported closing price of 22.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volvo AB - ADR - Unsponsored. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLVLY is 0.47%, an increase of 9.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.82% to 1,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1,109K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLVLY by 18.08% over the last quarter.

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 379K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241K shares, representing an increase of 36.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLVLY by 72.00% over the last quarter.

MOSAX - MassMutual Select Overseas Fund holds 121K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLVLY by 0.41% over the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML International Equity Fund Class II holds 56K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLVLY by 0.02% over the last quarter.

MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Foreign Fund Initial Class holds 46K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing a decrease of 56.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLVLY by 35.48% over the last quarter.

