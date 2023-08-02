Volvo AB - ADR - Unsponsored (VLVLY) Price Target Increased by 5.43% to 23.42

The average one-year price target for Volvo AB - ADR - Unsponsored (OTC:VLVLY) has been revised to 23.42 / share. This is an increase of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 22.21 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.51 to a high of 31.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.35% from the latest reported closing price of 21.61 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Volvo AB - ADR - Unsponsored. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLVLY is 0.43%, an increase of 0.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 283.87% to 1,624K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 1,098K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,078K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLVLY by 2.10% over the last quarter.
PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 241K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 43.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLVLY by 128.19% over the last quarter.
MOSAX - MassMutual Select Overseas Fund holds 119K shares. No change in the last quarter.
MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML Foreign Fund Initial Class holds 72K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 84K shares, representing a decrease of 17.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLVLY by 2.04% over the last quarter.
MML SERIES INVESTMENT FUND - MML International Equity Fund Class II holds 55K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing an increase of 5.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLVLY by 7.39% over the last quarter.
