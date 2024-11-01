News & Insights

Stocks

Volution Group Updates Total Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 11:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Volution (GB:FAN) has released an update.

Volution Group plc has announced that its total number of voting rights stands at 198,024,850, following the holding of 1,975,150 ordinary shares in treasury. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under FCA’s rules. Volution is a prominent designer and manufacturer of energy-efficient indoor air quality solutions.

For further insights into GB:FAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.