Volution Group Updates Total Voting Rights

Volution Group plc has announced that its total number of voting rights stands at 198,024,850, following the holding of 1,975,150 ordinary shares in treasury. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under FCA’s rules. Volution is a prominent designer and manufacturer of energy-efficient indoor air quality solutions.

