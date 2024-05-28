Volution Group Notifies of Norges Bank’s Voting Change

Volution (GB:FAN) has released an update.

Norges Bank has notified Volution Group PLC of a change in their voting rights, crossing a threshold on May 24, 2024, resulting in a combined total voting rights of 3.00175% in the company. This announcement follows the acquisition or disposal of shares and financial instruments, leading to a new total of 5,937,665 voting rights held by Norges Bank as detailed in the recent regulatory filing.

