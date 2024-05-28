News & Insights

Stocks

Volution Group Notifies of Norges Bank’s Voting Change

May 28, 2024 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Volution (GB:FAN) has released an update.

Norges Bank has notified Volution Group PLC of a change in their voting rights, crossing a threshold on May 24, 2024, resulting in a combined total voting rights of 3.00175% in the company. This announcement follows the acquisition or disposal of shares and financial instruments, leading to a new total of 5,937,665 voting rights held by Norges Bank as detailed in the recent regulatory filing.

For further insights into GB:FAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.