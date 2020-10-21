Volunteer in Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial has died, Brazil health authority says

BRASILIA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian health authority Anvisa said on Wednesday that a volunteer in a clinical trial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca AZN.L and Oxford University has died, stating it had received data from an investigation into the matter.

The Federal University of Sao Paulo, which is helping coordinate phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil, separately said that the volunteer was Brazilian.

