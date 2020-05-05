Volume Growth to Aid Targa Resources' (TRGP) Q1 Earnings

Targa Resources Corp. TRGP is set to release first-quarter 2020 results before the opening bell on Thursday, May 7. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a loss of 10 cents per share on revenues of $2.2 billion.



Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the midstream operator’s performance in the March quarter. But it’s worth taking a look at Canadian Natural’s previous quarter performance first.



Highlights of Q4 Earnings & Surprise History



In the last reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based energy infrastructure provider beat the consensus mark on strong contribution from both its segments - Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. Targa Resources reported adjusted income per share of 14 cents against the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents. The company’s quarterly revenues of $2.5 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.7%.



As far as earnings surprises are concerned, Targa Resources beat estimates on two occasions and missed twice, delivering an average positive surprise of 44.15%. This is depicted in the graph below:



Targa Resources, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Targa Resources, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Targa Resources, Inc. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first quarter earnings per share has been revised 23.1% upward in the last 7 days. Moreover, the estimated figure indicates a 66.7% rise from the year-ago reported earnings. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues suggests a 2.8% decrease from the prior-year reported figure of $2.3 billion.



Factors to Consider This Quarter



Targa Resources is focused on providing natural gas gathering and processing energy infrastructure across the value chain. In particular, its asset platform in the Permian shale play is expected to have placed it well for significant volume growth in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter average daily NGL volume is pegged at 334 thousand barrels (MBbl), indicating a 36.3% surge from 245 MBbl a year ago. Consequently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for operating margin in the Gathering and Processing segment for the to-be-reported quarter stands at $266 million, implying a 16.2% decrease from $229 million reported a year earlier.



To add to the bullish sentiment, increase in NGL transportation and fractionation volumes plus rising LPG export volumes is likely to have led to continued strength in the Logistics and Transportation unit. As a proof of this, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter segment operating is pegged at $263 million, indicating an increase of 72.9% from the year-ago reported figure.



Why a Likely Positive Surprise?



Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Targa Resources this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Targa Resources has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Other Stocks to Consider



Targa Resources is not the only energy company looking up this earnings cycle. Here are some other firms from the space you may want to consider on the basis of our model, which shows that they have the right combination of elements to post earnings beat this season:



Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK has an Earnings ESP of +2.63% and a Zacks Rank #2. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on May 6.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Apache Corporation APA has an Earnings ESP of +1.33% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to release earnings on May 6.



NOW Inc. DNOW has an Earnings ESP of +30.00% and is Zacks #3 Ranked. The company is scheduled to release earnings on May 6.



Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.