Volue ASA to be Fully Acquired and Delisted

Volue ASA (DE:642) has released an update.

Volue ASA is set to be fully acquired by Edison Bidco AS, a subsidiary of AI Volt, after securing approximately 98.9% of its shares through a cash tender offer at NOK 42 per share. The remaining shares will be compulsorily acquired at the same price, and the company is expected to be delisted from the Oslo Stock Exchange. This move marks a significant consolidation effort by the acquirer in the energy technology sector.

