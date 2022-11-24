Oil

Voltalia signs 15-year deal to supply Renault's plants with solar power

November 24, 2022 — 02:00 am EST

Written by Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - French firm Voltalia VLTSA.PA has signed a 15-year solar power supply contract with Renault RENA.PA to support the French carmaker's transition towards cleaner energy, Voltalia said on Thursday.

The contract covers a capacity of 350 megawatts, Voltalia said in a statement, adding it will allow Renault to cover up to half of the electricity consumption of the carmaker's production in France in 2027.

Renault is in the process of decarbonising its production sites, as it shifts towards greener power.

Voltalia plans to install 100 megawatts of photovoltaic panels at Renault's sites in France starting in 2025, and will steadily increase capacity made available to the car manufacturer over the following years, to reach 350 megawatts by 2027.

