Voltaic Streamlines Small Shareholdings with New Sale Facility

November 19, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Eon NRG Limited (AU:VSR) has released an update.

Voltaic Strategic Resources Ltd has introduced a new Unmarketable Parcel Sale Facility, allowing shareholders with less than $500 worth of shares to sell their holdings without incurring brokerage fees. This move is designed to streamline Voltaic’s share register by consolidating small shareholdings, reducing administrative costs. Shareholders have until January 6, 2025, to decide whether to participate in the facility.

For further insights into AU:VSR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Tags

Stocks
