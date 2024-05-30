Voltaic Strategic Resources Plans Strategic Acquisition

Eon NRG Limited (AU:VSR) has released an update.

Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited is poised for strategic growth, leveraging its strong cash reserves to acquire an advanced-stage project, as outlined in their AGM Presentation on May 31, 2024. The company emphasizes that the information shared is for informational purposes and cautions the reliance on forward-looking statements due to inherent risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised to conduct their own due diligence and not base financial decisions solely on this document.

