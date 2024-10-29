News & Insights

Voltaic Strategic Resources Advances Exploration in Australia

October 29, 2024 — 12:58 am EDT

Eon NRG Limited (AU:VSR) has released an update.

Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited has reported significant progress in their Western Australia projects for the quarter ending September 2024. The company is advancing its exploration efforts in gold, base metals, uranium, and rare earths, particularly focusing on the Meekatharra and Paddys Well projects. Additionally, a strategic joint venture is underway with Delta Lithium Ltd for the Ti Tree Project, while Voltaic continues to evaluate new acquisition opportunities.

