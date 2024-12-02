Volta Metals Uncovers New Lithium Targets

Cashbox Ventures Ltd (TSE:VLTA) has released an update.

Volta Metals Ltd. has discovered multiple promising lithium targets at its Falcon West Lithium Project in Ontario, following a successful soil sampling program. The company has also completed the acquisition of strategic claims in the Caribou Lake greenstone belt, which is adjacent to established lithium trends. These developments position Volta Metals for potential growth in the lithium market.

