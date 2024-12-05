Volta Finance Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Volta Finance (GB:VTA) has released an update.

Volta Finance Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. The company, listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange, aims to preserve capital and deliver steady income through CLOs and structured finance assets. Investors can view detailed voting results on Volta’s official website.

