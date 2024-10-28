Volt Resources Secures Funding and Board Expertise

Volt Resources Ltd (AU:VRC) has released an update.

Volt Resources Ltd has secured an additional $500,000 from RiverFort Capital and reduced its net cash outflows significantly. The company has also received increased customer interest in its ultra-high purity graphite product, while appointing experienced business leader Dominic Virgara to its board. These developments indicate a strategic push toward growth and cost efficiency amidst a challenging market environment.

