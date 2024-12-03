News & Insights

Stocks

Volt Resources Secures Funding and Awaits Grant Decision

December 03, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Volt Resources Ltd (AU:VRC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Volt Resources Ltd has announced updates on its 60/90/120 day plan, highlighting a secured funding boost from RiverFort Global Opportunities and ongoing efforts to secure a US Government grant for their high purity graphite R&D. Despite missing out on a significant production grant, the company remains optimistic about future opportunities.

For further insights into AU:VRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.