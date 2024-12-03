Volt Resources Secures Funding and Awaits Grant Decision

Volt Resources Ltd (AU:VRC) has released an update.

Volt Resources Ltd has announced updates on its 60/90/120 day plan, highlighting a secured funding boost from RiverFort Global Opportunities and ongoing efforts to secure a US Government grant for their high purity graphite R&D. Despite missing out on a significant production grant, the company remains optimistic about future opportunities.

