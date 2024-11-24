Volt Resources Ltd. Updates on Funding and Strategic Plans

Volt Resources Ltd (AU:VRC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Volt Resources Ltd. has secured additional funding and is actively pursuing a significant US government grant for its high purity graphite project, with expectations of securing it by Q3 2025. The company is also implementing cost reduction measures, including converting director fees to equity and halting Zavalievsky Graphite funding until profitable sales are achieved. Volt is engaging with the Tanzanian Ministry of Minerals to advance its Bunyu Graphite project and has extended its graphite purification patent application.

For further insights into AU:VRC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.