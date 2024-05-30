Volt Resources Enhances Graphite Supply in Europe

Volt Resources Ltd (AU:VRC) has released an update.

Volt Resources Ltd has commenced the shipment of high purity micronized graphite, fulfilling a 40-tonne order placed in April, with 26 tonnes already delivered. With the implementation of the European Critical Raw Materials Act, Volt, a key graphite miner in Europe since 1934, is poised to meet the increasing demand for strategic raw materials. The company, also a member of the European Raw Materials Alliance, aims to contribute to a robust European supply chain.

