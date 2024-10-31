Volt Power Reports Strong Growth and Expands EcoQuip Operations

Volt Power Group Ltd (AU:VPR) has released an update.

Volt Power Group Ltd has reported a strong performance in Q3 FY24, with a 14% year-to-date revenue growth and a 10% increase in net cash from operating activities. The company is expanding its EcoQuip Mobile Solar Light Tower (MSLT) operations, including a significant trial with Chevron in Texas and a contract with Thiess for deployment across mining sites. Additionally, Volt is eyeing further market opportunities in the U.S. and with major resource sector companies like BHP.

