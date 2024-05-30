News & Insights

Volt Power Group’s AGM Highlights Future Prospects

May 30, 2024 — 11:38 pm EDT

Volt Power Group Ltd (AU:VPR) has released an update.

Volt Power Group Ltd has presented its 2024 AGM document, which is intended for informational purposes and not as an offer for security sale or purchase. The document includes forward-looking statements without guarantees, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that may impact Volt’s future results and performance. Investors are cautioned to seek professional advice before making investment decisions, as the information does not constitute financial product advice.

