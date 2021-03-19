VOLT or SPSC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Business - Services sector have probably already heard of Volt Information Sciences (VOLT) and SPS Commerce (SPSC). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Volt Information Sciences and SPS Commerce are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #4 (Sell), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that VOLT likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than SPSC has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

VOLT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.53, while SPSC has a forward P/E of 61.97. We also note that VOLT has a PEG ratio of 1.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SPSC currently has a PEG ratio of 4.13.

Another notable valuation metric for VOLT is its P/B ratio of 2.88. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SPSC has a P/B of 8.51.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to VOLT's Value grade of B and SPSC's Value grade of D.

VOLT stands above SPSC thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that VOLT is the superior value option right now.

