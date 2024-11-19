Volt Lithium Raises $6.5 Million in New Financing

Volt Lithium (TSE:VLT) has released an update.

Volt Lithium Corp. has successfully raised approximately $6.5 million through a public financing and concurrent private placement. The funds were raised by selling units that include common shares and share purchase warrants. This move highlights Volt’s strong position and growth potential in the market.

