Volt Lithium Advances Towards Automated Commercial Production

Volt Lithium has achieved significant operational success with its Generation 3 U.S. Field Unit in West Texas, reducing lithium extraction times to under 30 minutes and paving the way for automated commercial production by the end of 2024. The company’s advancements promise a scalable and cost-effective approach to lithium production, supporting plans for increased throughput and reduced capital requirements. With these improvements, Volt positions itself as a key player in the lithium market, set to expand operations in 2025 and beyond.

