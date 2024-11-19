News & Insights

Volt Carbon Technologies Announces C$600K Private Placement

November 19, 2024 — 06:45 pm EST

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc (TSE:VCT) has released an update.

Volt Carbon Technologies is set to raise up to C$600,000 through a non-brokered private placement, with proceeds aimed at exploring mineral interests in Quebec and general working capital. The company has engaged Red Cloud Securities to find investors, offering a finder’s fee and warrants for their services.

