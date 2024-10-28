Volt Carbon Technologies Achieves Battery Breakthrough

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc (TSE:VCT) has released an update.

Volt Carbon Technologies has achieved a breakthrough in battery technology by reaching 1,100 cycles with its high-energy density lithium iron phosphate/li-metal battery. This advancement enhances the competitiveness of their batteries, making them a viable option for electric vehicles and other battery-powered devices by reducing reliance on expensive nickel and cobalt materials.

For further insights into TSE:VCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.