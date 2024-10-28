News & Insights

Volt Carbon Technologies Achieves Battery Breakthrough

October 28, 2024 — 09:35 am EDT

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc (TSE:VCT) has released an update.

Volt Carbon Technologies has achieved a breakthrough in battery technology by reaching 1,100 cycles with its high-energy density lithium iron phosphate/li-metal battery. This advancement enhances the competitiveness of their batteries, making them a viable option for electric vehicles and other battery-powered devices by reducing reliance on expensive nickel and cobalt materials.

