VOLQ Confirmation And Non-Confirmation Of NDX Price Action

I have been following volatility indices for over a decade and was recently called one of the ‘OG Vol Guys’. I’m not sure if that’s a compliment or not, but I’m going to take it as one. Something that I have been preaching since switching from the buyside to education is that if you are trading an index you should have the corresponding volatility index on your trading screen. Too many times I have seen where a divergence between the volatility index and underlying index indicates offers up an opportunity to trade the underlying index or stick with a trade that may not be going my way. Friday I was able to stick with a trade by watching VOLQ and NDX together.

On Friday August 5, about 15 minutes into the trading day, with NDX at 13142, I sold the NDX Aug 5 13100 Put for 46.87 and bought the NDX Aug 5 13080 Put for 40.10 netting a credit of 6.67. The payoff on the close along with some significant price levels shows up below.

Data Sources: LiveVol Pro & EQDerivatives Calculations

NDX did make a new low, but I hung on to the trade until later in the day. When I execute a short term trade in NDX I will use VOLQ as an indicator. VOLQ opened at 26.76, but trended lower over the first hour or so of the trading day on Friday. When NDX dipped mid-day and put in lows, I noted that VOLQ was at 26.00, below the high of the day. This shows up in the chart below.

Data Source: Barchart.com

With VOLQ not making new highs I held on to the bull put spread, even though NDX was at a level where I would realize a maximum loss on the close. It also helps that the maximum loss of 13.33 is set when the trade was executed, regardless of how low NDX drops. If VOLQ had been making new highs, confirming concern about NDX, I likely would have exited the trade for a partial loss. Again, I often say anyone trading index markets (ETFs, options, and futures) should have the corresponding volatility index on their screen. This is a great example of how the volatility index is a good tool, even if you do not trade volatility related derivatives.

Finally, for full disclosure, I did exit the trade with about 20 minutes left in the trading day, paying 0.34 and realizing a profit of 6.43. I did not want a good trade to go bad by trying to squeeze out a few more pennies.

