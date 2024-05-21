Volpara Health Technologies Acquired by Lunit Inc.

Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. (AU:VHT) has released an update.

Volpara Health Technologies Ltd. has announced the completion of its acquisition by Lunit Inc., with Lunit now owning all shares of Volpara. Shareholders were paid AU$1.15 per share, and Volpara’s shares will be delisted from the ASX after the suspension of trading earlier this month. The company also underwent a board restructure, with several directors resigning and new appointments including Lunit nominees.

