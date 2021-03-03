US Markets
Volocopter raises 200 million euros for air taxi certification push

Contributor
Douglas Busvine Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FELINE LIM

German aviation startup Volocopter said on Wednesday it had raised 200 million euros ($242 million) from investors including funds run by U.S. asset manager BlackRock as it seeks certification for its battery-powered flying taxi.

March 3 (Reuters) - German aviation startup Volocopter said on Wednesday it had raised 200 million euros ($242 million) from investors including funds run by U.S. asset manager BlackRock BLK.N as it seeks certification for its battery-powered flying taxi.

Volocopter said it expects to bring its VoloCity air taxi into commercial service within the next two years, while it has also teamed up with logistics group DB Schenker to deploy heavy-lift cargo drones.

The Series D funding round brings the total amount raised by Volocopter to 322 million euros, with new investors Avala Capital, Atlantia ATL.MI, Continental CONG.DE, NTT 9432.T and Tokyo Century 8439.T also coming on board.

($1 = 0.8278 euros)

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((douglas.busvine@tr.com; +49 30 220 133 562;))

