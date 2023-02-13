Vollmer A. Gustavo J Cuts Stake in Mercantil Bank Holding (AMTB)

Fintel reports that Vollmer A. Gustavo J has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.66MM shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation (AMTB). This represents 4.92% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.01MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.20% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.78% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.31% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mercantil Bank Holding is $33.66. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 16.31% from its latest reported closing price of $28.94.

The projected annual revenue for Mercantil Bank Holding is $382MM, an increase of 23.93%. The projected annual EPS is $2.72, an increase of 45.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 250 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mercantil Bank Holding. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTB is 0.16%, a decrease of 9.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.43% to 13,934K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTB is 0.64, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,125K shares representing 6.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,157K shares, representing a decrease of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 85.93% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 2,078K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 846K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 846K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 7.89% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 602K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares, representing a decrease of 1.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 504K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 486K shares, representing an increase of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 3.64% over the last quarter.

Mercantil Bank Holding Declares $0.09 Dividend

On January 19, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $28.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.20%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.19 (n=52).

The current dividend yield is 0.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Amerant Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its main subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the 'Bank'), Amerant Investments, Inc., Amerant Trust, N.A., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd. and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers - 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area, as well as a commercial real estate loan production office in New York City.

