Volkswagen's Unit TRATON In Deal With US-based TuSimple For Autonomous Trucks; Takes Minority Stake

(RTTNews) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced that its unit Traton SE has entered into a global partnership with TuSimple, a San Diego based self-driving technology company focused on heavy-duty trucks, to develop self-driving trucks. As part of the partnership, TRATON has also taken a minority stake in TuSimple.

The partnership brings together a global OEM and SAE level 4 or L4 self-driving technology company. Scania test vehicles will soon be on the road with TuSimple technology.

The companies have launched a development program to operate the first SAE level 4 autonomous hub-to-hub route between Södertälje to Jönköping in Sweden using Scania trucks.

