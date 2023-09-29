News & Insights

Volkswagen's Trinity model to be built in Zwickau -Handelsblatt

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

September 29, 2023 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by Christina Amann for Reuters ->

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE plans to build its Trinity electric vehicles (EV) at its factory in Zwickau, the German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing several company sources.

The decision on the location for the prestige EV will be discussed at the Volkswagen supervisory board meeting on Friday, Handelsblatt reported.

A spokesperson for the German carmaker declined to comment on the report.

The Trinity electric car, which is to be based on the new SSP platform, was supposed to be launched in 2026.

However, shortly after taking office, Chief Executive Oliver Blume pushed the project back by two years in order to relieve pressure on the struggling software subsidiary Cariad.

Volkswagen had initially planned to build a new factory for the model, but due to delays in developing the brand, the German carmaker was also considering converting its Wolfsburg factory.

