Volkswagen's Traton partners with TuSimple for self-driving trucks

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Traton commercial truck unit and self-driving technology startup TuSimple will partner to develop self-driving trucks, the companies said on Wednesday.

Traton 8TRA.DE has also taken a minority stake in TuSimple, a San Diego, California-based self-driving technology company focused on heavy-duty trucks, as part of the deal.

