Volkswagen's Traton partners with TuSimple for self-driving trucks

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE Traton commercial truck unit and self-driving technology startup TuSimple will partner to develop self-driving trucks, the companies said on Wednesday.

Traton 8TRA.DE has also taken a minority stake in TuSimple, a San Diego, California-based self-driving technology company focused on heavy-duty trucks, as part of the deal.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))

