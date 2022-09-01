Volkswagen's transition to EVs requires stability, new CEO says

BERLIN, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE will accelerate its transition towards electric vehicles where possible and must find a stable rhythm for its transformation, new Chief Executive Oliver Blume said at an internal conference on Thursday, the first day of his tenure.

At a gathering of global top managers in Lisbon, Blume said he had developed a ten-point plan focusing on topics including financial robustness, sustainability, the capital market, and development in China and North America.

"I am a fan of e-mobility and I stand by this path ... we will keep the current pace and, where possible, increase it," Blume said, according to a copy of his speech.

Volkswagen must find the right rhythm for a stable transformation by defining and following through on a clear strategy, the chief executive added.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Miranda Murray)

