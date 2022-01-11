Volkswagen's Skoda Auto reports 12.6% drop in 2021 global deliveries to 878,200 cars

PRAGUE, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen's Skoda Auto said on Tuesday its global deliveries dropped 12.6% year-on-year in 2021 to 878,200 cars as the industry suffered from a semiconductor shortage and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among its regional markets, the Czech carmaker recorded the steepest fall in China, with deliveries down 58.8% to 71,200 cars.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Louise Heavens)

