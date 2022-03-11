Volkswagen's operating profit doubled in 2021

FRANKFURT, March 11 (Reuters) - Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE, Europe's largest carmaker, on Friday said its operating profit doubled in 2021, citing higher prices and a more favorable product mix.

The company said it expects an operating margin on sales of 7.0%-8.5% in 2022, compared with 7.7% in 2021.

